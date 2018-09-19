Freshwater honors staff for years of service
Monday, Aug. 27, the staff of Freshwater gathered for their Fall All Staff Meeting. The FED staff took part in a team building presentation by "The Village" as well as "Trauma Informed Care Training," and ended the day by celebrating employee's years of service.
Teresa Gould, Sped paraprofessional and Janie Skoien, ALC instructor were honored for their 10 years of service to Freshwater. Michelle Motschenbacher, Sped paraprofessional; Jana Timm, ALC specialist and Cathy Salathe, ALC program assistant were honored for their 15 years of service to Freshwater.