The conference provided Wadena-Deer Creek students opportunities to come together for energizing learning while listening to inspiring speakers, expanding leadership skills, sharpening talents, and exploring career pathways, according to a FCCLA news release.

The theme of this year's conference was "Inspired by FCCLA," which inspired attendees to make the right choices and commit themselves to making a positive impact within their families, schools, FCCLA, and communities.

"Our National Leadership Conference was a great success this year, with a record-setting attendance of over 7,500 members, advisers, partners and guests. During the past week we've watched thousands of students come together and realize their full potential through competition, career training, and workshops. The relationships developed and training experienced during this conference have empowered students to go into their schools and communities and make a difference, bringing with them the values and passions FCCLA brings to our members," said Sandy Spavone, executive director of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

Caitlin Savage, Frannie Bakken, Maggie Carlson, Morgan Grangruth and Angela LeComte from WDC FCCLA participated in one of 30 Family and Consumer Sciences related competitive events offered at NLC, including STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events and the FCCLA/LifeSmarts Knowledge Bowl.

Competing with over 4,500 STAR Event participants in Atlanta, Caitlin Savage, Morgan Grangruth, and Angela LeComte earned silver medals and Frannie Bakken, and Maggie Carlson earned gold medals.

For more information on FCCLA, please contact Cindi Koll or LaDonna Norenberg.