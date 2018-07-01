Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    FCCLA members attend leadership training

    By Michael Johnson Today at 12:20 p.m.

    Bethel University in St. Paul was the site of Incredible You, FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America) Leadership Camp for members throughout the state.

    Wadena-Deer Creek members Elliot Doyle and Angela LeComte attended. Elliot was recently elected the FCCLA Central West Area President and Angela was elected to be the Central West Area Peer Educator.

    Motivational speaker, Theresa Rose inspired and encouraged students to give their audience a role as they lead. State officers led games that increased everyone's knowledge about FCCLA programs, and each camper got to practice the round table presentation they will use at their

    regional meeting this fall.

    Elliot and Angela, along with the other FCCLA Central West Area officers assisted in planning the fall conference that will be held on Oct. 3 at the UMM Campus in Morris.

    Angela was awarded the most engaged camper award while Elliot was named the best creed

    speaker in his group.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationBethel UniversityAngela LeComteelliot doyleFCCLA
    Michael Johnson

    Johnson is a graduate of Verndale Public School. He earned his associate's degree from Central Lakes College with an emphasis in English and natural resources. He earned his bachelor's degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead, where he graduated cum laude in 2008. While there, he double-majored in English and Print Journalism. He's reported for The Advocate, student newspaper of MSUM; The Barnesville Record Review in Barnesville, Minn.; Clay County Historical Society in Moorhead, Minn.; Gillette News Record in Gillette Wyo.; Underwood News in Underwood, N.D.; and The Leader-News in Washburn, N.D. and the Brainerd Dispatch in Brainerd, Minn. Johnson has worked as a reporter for the Pioneer Journal and Perham Focus since Nov. 2017.

    mjohnson@wadenapj.com
    (218) 640-2312
    Advertisement
    randomness