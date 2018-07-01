FCCLA members attend leadership training

Wadena-Deer Creek members Elliot Doyle and Angela LeComte attended. Elliot was recently elected the FCCLA Central West Area President and Angela was elected to be the Central West Area Peer Educator.

Motivational speaker, Theresa Rose inspired and encouraged students to give their audience a role as they lead. State officers led games that increased everyone's knowledge about FCCLA programs, and each camper got to practice the round table presentation they will use at their

regional meeting this fall.

Elliot and Angela, along with the other FCCLA Central West Area officers assisted in planning the fall conference that will be held on Oct. 3 at the UMM Campus in Morris.

Angela was awarded the most engaged camper award while Elliot was named the best creed

speaker in his group.