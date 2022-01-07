CALEDONIA, Minn. — Human remains were found in a burned vehicle Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Beaver Creek Valley State Park, the Houston County Sheriff's Office said in a Thursday, Jan. 6, news release.

The Sheriff's Office received a report at 7:23 a.m. of a burned vehicle with possible human remains in it at the state park.

Deputies on the scene confirmed human remains were in the vehicle, which was destroyed. The Sheriff's Office said it has not been able to positively identify the remains and that the investigation is ongoing.

The Sheriff's Office does not believe there is any ongoing safety threat to the public.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office and Southeastern Minnesota Medical Examiner's Office are working with the Sheriff's Office in the investigation.