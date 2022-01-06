The Wadena Police Department and the City of Wadena have received complaints of an automated scam message to citizens advising that their utilities will be shut off unless they call with a debit or credit card. Be aware this is a scam and do not provide your information over the phone.

If you get a call from someone claiming to be your utility company, here are some things you can do:

Thank the caller for the information. Then firmly tell them you will contact the utility company directly using the number on your bill or on the company’s website.

Even if the caller insists you have a past due bill or your services will be shut off, never give banking information over the phone unless you place the call to a number you know is legitimate.

Utility companies don’t demand banking information by email or phone. They won’t force you to pay by phone as your only option.

If the caller demands payment by gift card, cash reload card, wiring money or cryptocurrency, it is a scam. Legitimate companies don’t demand payment by gift cards (like iTunes or Amazon), cash reload cards (like MoneyPak, Vanilla or Reloadit) or cryptocurrency (like Bitcoin).

The Wadena Police Department encourages you to tell your friends and loved ones about the scam so they can protect themselves. If you got this scam call, others in your community probably did to. When people hear about scams, they’re much more likely to avoid them.

Questions should be directed to the Wadena Police Department at 218-631-7700.