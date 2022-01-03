More fake money has been reported in Wadena including $100 bills and a $20 bill that were recently deposited at Wadena State Bank.

The Wadena Police Department asks the public to please be on the lookout for the counterfeit cash that has been seen in the Wadena area. The currency is stamped with the words, "PLAY MONEY" on front and back of the bill.

Wadena Police Sgt. Brandon Pearson asks the public to keep a close eye out for the fake currency.

"I recommend that the recipients of money, especially larger dollar amounts slow down and examine the bills thoroughly. In some recent cases we have seen bills that have "Motion Pictures" clearly printed on the bill," Pearson said. "I ask that they don't confront the person about it, just contact the Police Department and let us investigate the incident. Any information that can be obtained about the person will assist us."

That could be a license plate, name, address or even direction of travel with some basic identifiers.

Pearson said the department has issued a citation recently to one individual for passing a fake bill.

Questions should be directed to the Wadena Police Department at 218-631-7700.