Wadena County Sheriff's Office



Dec. 16

8:24 a.m.: Married couple had a disagreement and husband locked the wife out of the house in the rain. He then used chair and wire coat hanger to barricade the doors closed. Woman said her husband has been acting erratically lately and she is scared of him. She requested officers standby so she could retrieve items from the home.

8:55 a.m.: A plow truck versus pedestrian was reported. Tri-County Ambulance arrived on scene to load patient.

6:42 p.m.: Caller reports his rifle is missing.

Dec. 17

Caller reports a neighbors horse keeps coming over to eat out of their garbage. They believe the horse is not being fed properly. Officer checked the scene and horse owner said the fence would be fixed shortly. There was food and water for the horse. Owner was informed they can be charged with public nuisance if problem persists.

Dec. 22

Caller asked to talk to deputy about her neighbors calling and harassing her and saying she is watching inappropriate things. Party said she will block the phone number.

Wadena Police

Dec. 14

2:47 p.m.: Report of a counterfeit $100 bill coming in the drive-thru at Wadena State Bank.

Dec. 15

Caller reports neighbor placed fishing line all over their property. Fishing pole was out of the neighbor's window. An officer arrived and found it to be a safety hazard and cleaned it up. The neighbor did not answer their door.

11:05 a.m.: Caller had a package stolen on Dec. 14 and now sees the package for sale on Wadena Swap and Shop.

Dec. 16

3:27 a.m.: Reporting party heard banging then saw smoke and fumes. Woman at the residence said she accidently burned some plastic. Turns out the woman flooded the downstairs neighbor by trying to wash glue off the floor than cooked an angle grinder.