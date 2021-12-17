WILLMAR, Minn. — A man was shot in the hand Thursday evening, Dec. 16, by a Willmar police officer, according to a news release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

According to the release, Willmar police officers responded to a call of an armed man threatening to kill a probation officer in an apartment complex on the 400 block of 15th Avenue Southwest.

The man's name and the names of the officers involved have not yet been released by the investigating agency, the BCA.

The man was treated for his injuries at Carris Health — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar but did not require hospitalization. He was released back into police custody and is booked into the Kandiyohi County Jail with charges pending.

No one else was injured during the incident, according to the BCA, and portions of the incident were captured on body-worn cameras.

"The discharge of a firearm by an officer makes (body-worn camera) data public. However, because it’s an active investigation, there’s an unknown timeframe before the BCA would likely allow its release," Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt wrote in an email.

According to the release, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension crime scene personnel recovered a replica gun at the scene.