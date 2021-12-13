Wadena County Sheriff's deputies successfully used numerous tactics to put a stop to a pursuit that went on from Staples to Nimrod over the weekend.

Wadena County officers got involved just before 11 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, when the Staples Police Department requested assistance with a vehicle pursuit that was traveling west on Wadena County Road 2, towards County Road 26. The suspect vehicle was identified as a 2005 Toyota Camry.

Deputies assisted with pursuing the vehicle north on Wadena Cord 26. The vehicle reached speeds of 100 miles per hour, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release. Deputies were able to set up stop sticks near the intersection of County Road 4 and Cord 26. The suspect vehicle struck the stop sticks resulting in the front driver side tire being deflated.

The suspect vehicle continued north for about 4 miles with a deflated front tire and struck a second set of stop sticks to the north of Cord 9 and Cord 26. The suspect vehicle struck the second set of stop sticks resulting in the driver rear tire deflating.

A precision immobilization technique (PIT) was conducted at the intersection of Cord 26 and Cord 12, near the City of Nimrod.

The PIT was successful and the vehicle was stopped after having driven about 10 miles from the first blown tire. There were two male occupants in the vehicle. They were removed from the vehicle without incident. The driver was identified as Dan Milam, 44, of Staples.

Milam was arrested for felony fleeing, fifth degree controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Wadena County Jail. The passenger was released without charges. The passenger was not identified in the sheriff's new release. Milam's charges also include reckless driving and fifth degree drug sales, according to the Wadena County in-custody report.

Milam made the news earlier this year when he was identified as a missing person from August 8 to September 29. He eventually called to say he was alive and well, but would not say where he was.

Also assisting with the incident were Verndale Police Department, Sebeka Police Department, MN State Patrol, and K & K Towing.