MOORHEAD, Minn. — A man accused in a Moorhead murder who posted $1 million bail a week after the shooting now faces a stiffer bail amount after a grand jury indictment on a first-degree, premeditated murder charge.

Idris Abdullahi Haji-Mohamed, 27, of Rochester, Minnesota, was originally charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 32-year-old Abdi Mohamed Abdi on Sept. 10 near an apartment complex in south Moorhead.

A grand jury returned the first-degree murder indictment on Nov. 19, according to court documents.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Haji-Mohamed again on Dec. 1, and he remains in the Clay County Jail, according to the jail roster.

His attorney, James McGeeney of Rochester, said that Haji-Mohamed was arrested because of the upped charge.

A call to Clay County Attorney Brian Melton was not returned in time for publication.

With the new charge, Clay County District Court Judge Galen Vaa tacked on an additional $750,000 to the $1 million conditional bail already posted by Haji-Mohamed.

Bail without conditions was increased from $2 million to $3 million.

Defendants must often pay a minimum of 10% of the bail amount to be released.

McGeeney said his client has complied with all conditions. He called the bail amount “excessive,” designed solely for the purpose of trying to keep Haji-Mohamed in custody until trial.

“We’re disappointed with the increase in bail, but what's done is done,” McGeeney said.

Conditions for Haji-Mohamed’s bail include he can't leave Minnesota without written court approval, must surrender his passport, remain law-abiding and wear a GPS monitoring device if released.

Authorities took Haji-Mohamed into custody in Rochester a few days after the fatal Moorhead shooting.

Around 8 p.m. on Sept. 10, police responded to a report of gunshots near 17th Street and 30th Avenue South in south Moorhead.

When officers arrived, they found a bystander trying to treat a person who had suffered gunshot wounds. Attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful.

Surveillance video obtained from a nearby apartment complex shows a man chasing Abdi, who ended up on the ground.

The assailant is then seen on video firing about five bullets point blank into Abdi's body, killing him.

Authorities identified Haji-Mohamed as a suspect based in part on a wallet recovered at the scene.

He is scheduled for an omnibus hearing Dec. 9.