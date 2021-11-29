Wadena County Sheriff's Office



Nov. 19

9:12 p.m.: Fight was reported in the B block of the jail.

10:03 p.m.: Male caller says he is being threatened by a female who just got out of jail. Officer spoke with the female and advised that she was not allowed on the property or to contact the man.

Nov. 21

12:07 a.m.: Report of a large fire burning. It was a brush pile that is expected to burn for a couple days.

Nov. 24

11:31 a.m.: A structure fire was reported near Menahga. Menahga Fire Department extinguished the fire that was burning a wood boiler and structure around it.

3:02 p.m.: Report of a burglary of a home, where a window in the door was broken. A bedroom was trashed.

Nov. 25

7:31 p.m. Report of bison on the road. Bison were put back on property.

Wadena Police

Nov. 5

3:15 p.m.: Caller stated squirrels are digging in his yard and requested to speak with an officer. He was advised he may use live traps within the city limits.

Nov. 9

3:54 a.m.: Caller made a loud music complaint at Greenwood Apartments. Officer arrived and could hear the music. Occupant was advised to keep the music down. Music was turned down, but a short time later the caller again phoned police that the neighbors were banging on the wall. The incident continued during the day.

Nov. 12

3:06 p.m.: Caller stated they were assaulted by their neighbor on Second Street NW.

Nov. 14

12:54 p.m.: Vehicle rollover was reported with unknown injuries at County Road 23 and 142nd Street.

Nov. 15

1:23 p.m.: Reporting party stated his foot was run over by his girlfriend's daughter when she left in a vehicle. A female party stopped at police department stating that the man jumped on her car after he was dropped off by an Ottertail deputy. Apparently there was an argument earlier. The male did not wish to press charges and denied medical attention.

Nov. 17

8:07 a.m.: Caller reported a vehicle was parked, running with its light on. Caller was told to call non-emergent number in cases of no emergency. The vehicle soon left the area.

Nov. 19

4:23 a.m.: A report of a kitchen fire was made. The fire stated in the oven. The oven had not been in use for at least six months. The fire department as on scene and advised it was safe.

Nov. 20

7:25 p.m.: A two vehicle accident with no injuries was reported.

Nov. 22

7:04 a.m.: Caller stated an employee was fired and then assaulted the employer, striking them in the head using underground piping. Ex-employee also tried to fight another worker before spinning out in the parking lot and leaving the scene. Later that day the same suspect assaulted another employee.