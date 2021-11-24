A more exact address for Lustila within Wadena County was not provided. It was not shared where Lustila moved from, though he has previously lived in Menahga.

Michael Lustila, age 62, has a history of sexual contact with an unknown and known adult females. Contact has included sexual touching and penetration. Lustila approached one female in a public setting and took advantage of her vulnerable state to gain compliance. Lustila gained access to another female while at a care facility.

Lustila was released back in December of 2020 when his sentence expired.

According to a new release from the Wadena County Sheriff's Office, they released this information pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 244.052 and 253D. These statutes authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a public registrant's release from prison or a secure treatment facility when the Wadena County Sheriff's Office believes that the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.

The individual who appears on this notification has been convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct or another offense that requires registration with law enforcement pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 243.166 or 243.167.

This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office may not direct where this individual does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where he/she works or goes to school. Those convicted of sexual or predatory offenses have always been released to live in our communities. It was not until the passage of the Registration Act that law enforcement had an ability to track movement of these individuals after their initial release. With the passage of the Community Notification Act law enforcement may now share information about many of these individuals with the public. Abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered individual is unacceptable and such acts could be charged as a crime. Such abuses could potentially end the ability of law enforcement to provide these notifications.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office is available to provide you with useful information on personal safety. They may be reached at 218-631-7600. To report criminal activity by this registrant or any other individual, please call 911.