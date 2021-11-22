Wadena County Sheriff's Office



Nov. 13

6:30 p.m.: A caller hit a deer with their vehicle and requested a tag. A permit was issued.

8:17 p.m.: Two-vehicle accident reported with unknown injuries.

Nov. 14

12:22 p.m.: A two-vehicle accident reported with one vehicle in a ditch. No injuries reported.

1:23 p.m.: One vehicle rollover reported. Unknown injuries.

Nov. 15

1:02 a.m.: A deer ran into a squad's driver side with no apparent damage.

5:49 a.m.: Caller reports his vehicle was struck by a deer that was struck by a semi. No damage was reported to either vehicle.

8:50 a.m.: Caller reports purchasing a VISA gift card at Dollar General in Menahga. When his daughter took it to use on a trip, the money had already been used. $140 was charged to Bath and Body Works. Charges could not be canceled.