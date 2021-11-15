Patrick L. Walker, 31, is returning to Wadena, this time as a Level 3 sex offender when he's expected to be released from prison Monday, Nov. 22.

A community notification meeting is planned for 5:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 22, at the Wadena Police/Fire Hall at 121 SE Colfax Avenue, Wadena, according to a Wadena Police Department news release. Entry to the meeting will be on the south side of the building where posted. Representatives from the Department of Corrections and the Wadena Police Department will be available to provide you with useful information on public safety.

Walker is 5 foot 9 inches, 211 pounds, is white and has brown hair and blue eyes. He will be released to the 100 block of Bryant Avenue Southeast, Wadena. He's been incarcerated since Dec. 30, 2020.

Walker engaged in separate incidents of sexual conduct against a known, teen-aged female over a period of time. He used his relationship to exploit unmonitored access. He used force in his attempts to gain control. Additionally, Walker engaged in the solicitation of an unknown teen-aged female. He used the internet and social media to gain access. He offered payments of cash in an attempt to manage the victim.

Walker's highest ranking offense is domestic assault, which he has been convicted of in Wadena (2017), Todd (2019) and Douglas (2014) counties. His last two convictions involved strangling his victims.

The Wadena Police Department released information concerning Walker's release pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 244.052 and 253D. These statutes authorize law enforcement agencies to inform communities of a public registrant’s release from prison or a secure treatment facility when the Wadena Police Department believes that the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.

Walker has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.

The Wadena Police Department may not direct where this individual does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where he/she works or goes to school.

Those convicted of sexual and predatory offenses have always been released to live in our communities. It was not until the passage of the Registration Act that law enforcement had an ability to track movement of these individuals after their initial release. With the passage of the Community Notification Act law enforcement may now share information about many of these individuals with the public. Abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered person is unacceptable and such acts could be charged as a crime. Such abuses could potentially end the ability of law enforcement to provide these notifications.

More information about Walker and the sex offender program can be found at the Minnesota Department of Corrections offender locator.

The city of Wadena has four other registrants subject to public notification, according to the Department of Corrections: Paul T. Bright, Terrance L. Lindmarck, Christopher A. Sharp and Davis E. Whitaker.