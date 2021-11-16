Wadena County Sheriff's Office



Nov. 4

2:06 a.m.: A woman beat up the reporting party during a domestic. Caller was possibly impaired.

4:21 a.m.: Caller stated the power was shut off on him. Then called back that someone was threatening him.

8:28 a.m.: Caller spotted a wounded deer at Hwy 23 and 7.

9:14 a.m.: Loose cattle were reported. Officer met with the owner and located the open fence area. They were advised to contain cattle.

10:26 a.m.: Caller's wife was driving slow looking at deer when a male drove up and started yelling at her, then tried to back into her vehicle. The woman drove away and was not followed.

10:50 a.m.: A car killed deer was picked up south of Wadena.

2:06 p.m.: Caller reported someone trespassed on his property. He found fresh bulldozer tracks.

3:41 p.m.: Caller reported a neighbors goats were in his yard again. Officer made contact and sheep were put back in.

Nov. 5

12:46 a.m.: Daughter and mother got into fight over homework. Daughter claims mother hit her and locked her out of the house.

7:43 a.m.: Truck vs. deer reported. The deer did not not survive.

5:23 p.m.: Reporting party claims they were hit and spit in the face. Claims they were knocked out.

7:32 p.m.: A man on his own property said he was threatened by a neighbor. The man said the neighbor came up to him when he was on his own property and started yelling and saying he was "lucky you still have your teeth." The man was advised to keep his distance from the neighbor.

8:52 p.m.: Caller struck deer with his vehicle. The deer was dispatched and a permit was issued to take the deer.

Nov. 7

6:28 p.m.: A man hit two deer and wanted to claim them. He was issued permits for the vehicle killed deer.

Nov. 8

6:27 p.m.: Squad vs. deer was reported.

9:41 p.m.: Truck vs. buck was reported. Caller wanted a permit to take the deer home.

Nov. 10

A car vs. semi crash occurred on Hwy 10 in front of Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative. No injuries reported.