GRAND FORKS -- The northwest Minnesota man who led law enforcement on a three-week manhunt after his wife was killed has entered a not guilty plea in her death.

Eric Reinbold, 45, pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder in the second degree for the July death of his wife, Lissette Reinbold.

Lissette was found at their Oklee farm on July 9, dead of an apparent puncture wound on her neck and multiple sharp force injuries due to assault, according to court documents. Emergency personnel found the couple's three children in a camper about a half mile from the residence. One of the children reported last seeing their father the night before, and another told investigators that they had woken up the next morning and he was already gone.

Law enforcement, both local and federal, searched for Reinbold for three weeks before a trail cam placed by U.S. Marshals caught Reinbold on footage near an old homestead in Red Lake County. He was apprehended on Aug. 4.

Pennington County Judge Tamara Yon had set a $10 million cash bail for Reinbold in September.

A scheduling conference is set for Nov. 2 in the case.

Reinbold has had other run-ins with the courts and law enforcement. In 2016, he pleaded guilty in an incident in which he repeatedly rammed his vehicle into a vehicle containing his wife and children. In 2018, Reinbold was sentenced to federal prison for possessing pipe bombs; in that investigation law enforcement found a 32-page manifesto with Reinbold's name on how to "start the second American Revolution and Win," according to court documents.

Reinbold was given an early "compassionate care" release from prison in March 2021 after successfully arguing that his medical issues and his need to take care of his family warranted a reduction in sentence.