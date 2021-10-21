Wadena County Sheriff's Office



Oct. 14

1:07 a.m.: Officers found a door wide open to a building. No one was inside.

1:51 a.m.: A male party called the sheriff's office 23 times. They spoke with the male about the calls and he refused to go in for a mental evaluation.

9:53 a.m.: A construction company hit a gas line with a directional drill. Emergency staff responded.

5:20 p.m.: An electrical fire under the hood of a car was reported. The male driver was unhurt and vehicle was towed.

Oct. 17

5:25 p.m.: Two male tenants punched each other while fighting over the TV. Both declined charges.

Oct. 20

9:02 a.m.: A female at the Verndale School had a seizure, fell over, hit her head and was not waking up. She was transported Staples.

4:11 p.m.: A mailbox was hit, possibly with a bat. Caller just wanted to report it.

Wadena Police Department

Oct. 17

1:13 p.m.: Caller stated a man let a dog out of his truck and it peed on her property. The man and dog left. When contacted, the man said he didn't see it happen but would try to make it right.

Oct. 18

Caller sold a vehicle six months ago but the new owner has not transferred the title. They planned to go to the DMV to force the title transfer.

3:45 p.m.: Caller reported two batteries and two propane tanks missing from trailer on Louis Street NW. Unknown when they were stolen.

Oct. 19

1:34 p.m.: A counterfeit $100 bill was located at Wadena State Bank.

Oct. 20

8:02 p.m.: A railroad arm was not coming back up and traffic was backing up. Officers did traffic control until BNSF could come fix the problem.