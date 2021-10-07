WADENA — Officers with K9s and drones searched the northern part of town Monday, Oct. 4, in search of an injured child. They soon found that no injured child existed.

The incident began when 29-year-old James Howard reportedly crashed a vehicle near Wadena Asphalt. A caller reported the crash just before 6 p.m. and that they were looking for a child that was involved in the crash.

Law enforcement, the Wadena Fire Department and medical personnel from Tri-County Health Care arrived on scene and began to search for the missing child. The driver, Howard, of Wadena, stated he put the injured child in a deer stand. The property owners searched the deer stands on the property and no one was found.

The area was searched with drones from the Wadena and Todd County Sheriff’s offices as well as the Wadena and Todd County K9s.

Officers again spoke to Howard about the child's location, he changed his story and talked about the child and others being at an apartment in the City of Wadena, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release. Officers from the Wadena Police Department and members of the Wadena Fire Department searched all involved apartments and no one was found.

Howard appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and continued to change his story, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release. More pieces of the puzzle came together when it was realized that the vehicle that Howard was driving had been reported stolen out of Wadena about an hour prior to this call being reported.

It was eventually determined that Howard was the sole occupant of the vehicle and there was no injured passengers.

He was transported to the Wadena County Jail and formally charged by the Wadena County Attorney. He is being held for felony theft of a motor vehicle, gross misdemeanor third degree criminal damage to property and misdemeanor controlled substance DUI.