Images of 14-year-old Jaden Jensen were posted on Facebook showing the fist-sized bruising to his back caused by another juvenile. He suffered a broken rib and a traumatic brain injury, according to his mother Amber Nelson, of Wadena. A video of the fight showed Jaden being punched, thrown to the ground and repeatedly hit and kicked by the other juvenile, who was noticeably larger than Jaden.

According to Wadena County Sheriff's Office reports, the incident was reported the next day, Wednesday. Shortly after that, both parents and juveniles were interviewed and video of the incident was reviewed. According to Wadena Chief of Police Naomi Plautz, the incident is under investigation and the school resource officer has made this his No. 1 priority until findings are complete, which would then be sent for review and possible charges with the Wadena County Attorney's Office.

Plautz urges anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation to contact the Wadena Police Department at 218-631-7700 or reach out to the Wadena School resource officer located at the school. She adds that the public should not rush to conclusions based on posts on social media. She asks the public to allow the authorities time to complete the necessary background work to determine what happened and how to move forward. Some of the social media comments have been quick to point fingers and have been threatening in nature. This action can keep some witnesses from coming forward with important information, Plautz said.

Jaden's mother shared by phone that she was angry about the incident as students stood by and watched the fight, even recorded it in a hallway of the school. She posted the video on her Facebook page, but it was later removed on Thursday. She said she plans to press charges and that her son was being bullied. She questioned how this could even happen inside the school. She added that the student that attacked her son attends Sebeka School.

"It's a horrible situation," Nelson said. "No one should have to go through this."

Nelson said she's taken her son out of school at this time.

"Right now my trust there is just gone," Nelson said.

Wadena-Deer Creek School Superintendent Lee Westrum released a statement Thursday afternoon sharing that there were few details that could be shared at this time. He said it happened between 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a hallway near the FEMA gym, which is next to the big gym where the volleyball game was happening.

“We recently became aware of an incident that took place at the WDC vs. Pelican Rapids volleyball game in Wadena the night of Sept. 28th. We are working with law enforcement to investigate the incident and we will be reviewing our safety and security measures, including addressing the conduct of those that were involved. We are not able to provide any further details at this time due to data privacy laws.”