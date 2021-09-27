According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Leslie Cin, 93, from Donnelly, Minnesota, was driving a 2011 Harley-Davidson Touring motorcycle northbound on Highway 29 near 17th Avenue NW in Glenwood, Minnesota. He was wearing a helmet.

A Ford Escape, driven by Cynthia Anacker, 62, of Glenwood, was southbound on Highway 29 when the vehicle collided with the motorcycle, according to the State Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Anacker, who was wearing her seat belt, was transported by a private party with what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

Also responding to the scene were the Glenwood Police Department, Glenwood Fire Department, Pope County Sheriff's Office and Glacial Ridge Ambulance.