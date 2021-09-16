ST. PAUL — A 56-year-old man is jailed in St. Paul in connection to a quadruple homicide — the four bodies found fatally shot in a Dunn County, Wisconsin, cornfield on Sunday, Sept. 12, but it wasn’t immediately known what his involvement is suspected to be.

St. Paul police took Darren Lee McWright, also known as Darren Lee Osborne, of St. Paul, into custody Wednesday night, Sept. 15, according to a Ramsey County jail log and the police department.

Warrants were issued for his arrest and for Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, late Wednesday, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd announced Thursday, Sept. 16.

Suggs is believed to be in the Twin Cities area, and any information about his whereabouts should be called into local law enforcement or the Dunn County sheriff’s office, Bygd said.

“Suggs should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” according to the sheriff’s statement.

On Sunday afternoon, a farmer in Sheridan, Wisconsin, found an abandoned vehicle. Inside were the bodies of Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, of St. Paul; her brother, Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, of St. Paul; her boyfriend, Loyace Foreman III, 35, of St. Paul, and her lifelong friend, Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater.

The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office conducted autopsies, and preliminary information showed each died from gunshot wounds, according to the Dunn County sheriff’s office.

On Saturday night, the friends were hanging out at a St. Paul bar and they left in a vehicle with someone, Flug-Presley’s father said Tuesday of what he had been able to piece together. The place where their bodies were found is about 65 miles from St. Paul.

Bygd said Tuesday that there was no known connection between Dunn County and the four people.

“We’re confident that this was a place these victims were randomly brought to,” Bygd said. He said at the time that a motive was under investigation.

The Dunn County sheriff’s office previously said there may have been a second sport-utility vehicle traveling with the SUV that was abandoned.

St. Paul officers arrested McWright in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the police department.

Officers found McWright, who they knew had several warrants, and took him into custody without incident, said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman.

The warrants that McWright is being held on are for being a fugitive from justice, along with cases for third-degree assault — substantial bodily harm case from 2021; a misdemeanor assault case from 2000; a disorderly conduct case from 2021; and a driving under the influence case from 2017, according to the jail log.