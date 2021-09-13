Daniel Martin Kaufman, 43, of rural Wadena, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony second-degree arson and felony theft.

According to court records, he set the Dec. 29 fire that heavily damaged the Wold’s RV Sales building in Detroit Lakes, and then left with a $30,000 Wold’s fish house trailer.

According to court records, surveillance video from Foltz Buildings Inc., just east of Wold’s RV, showed Kaufman’s truck pull in and park behind some buildings on the Foltz property on the day of the fire.

Eventually, cellphone tracing and numerous store surveillance video showed that Kaufman left his residence, drove to Detroit Lakes on Highway 10, was in the vicinity of Wold’s just before the fire was reported, and then drove back home afterward.

When firefighters arrived at Wold’s about 9:45 p.m. Dec. 29, flames were shooting 10-12 feet out windows on the east side and the building was fully engaged, according to court records.

A state fire marshal investigator concluded that the fire was started in an office/storage area, by someone using an open flame to light available combustibles. The fire was classified as “incendiary” in nature, which means it was intentionally ignited.

On Aug. 19, Becker County District Judge Jay Carlson sentenced him on the arson charge to 23 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed 10 years.

He was ordered to serve 180 days in jail, with credit for six days served. Work release privileges were granted. He was fined $1,000 plus $1,150 in court fees and was placed on supervised probation for 10 years. Restitution was reserved for 90 days.

On the felony theft charge, he was ordered to serve 180 days in jail, with credit for six days served, to be served at the same time as the first charge.