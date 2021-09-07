Approaching a rolled-over vehicle ended in an hour-long standoff between a suspect and officers in Otter Tail County.

According to a report from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, Sept. 3, at around 5:50 p.m., a conservation officer found a vehicle that had rolled over in the ditch near Co. Hwy. 37 and Bankers Drive south of Dalton in southwest Otter Tail County.

The officer attempted to assist the car's occupant, 38-year-old Derrick Sundeen of Dalton, but Sundeen was armed and fired in the direction of the officer. After this, negotiators began to try to resolve the situation.

Sundeen fired several more rounds throughout the standoff, which was an hour and 15 minutes long. He was ultimately apprehended after the use of less lethal ammunition. There was minimal injury to Sundeen.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is investigating the events. Sundeen is being held on charges of attempted murder, first and second degree assault and driving while intoxicated.

The Fergus Falls Police Department, Grant County Sheriff's Office, Otter Tail County SWAT, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota DNR, Dalton Fire and Ashby Ambulance are also involved.