FARGO — The death penalty for Alfonso Rodriguez Jr. has been overturned by a federal judge.

The man convicted of killing 22-year-old Dru Sjodin in 2003 will be resentenced, Eighth Circuit Court Court of Appeals Judge Ralph Erickson ruled Friday, Sept. 3.

Rodriguez, 68, was convicted in 2006 of kidnapping the University of North Dakota student from the Columbia Mall on Nov. 22, 2003, in Grand Forks and killing her in Minnesota.

Her body was found on April 17, 2004, west of Crookston, Minnesota. Rodriguez was sentenced to death.

Prosecutors alleged Alfonso raped Sjodin before killing her. A medical examiner determined she died from a wound to her neck, suffocation or exposure.

Erickson's ruling found Ramsey County Medical Examiner Michael McGee’s testimony about Sjodin's cause of death was "unreliable, misleading and inaccurate," according to a 232-page opinion. The judge also determined Rodriguez's mental health evaluation was limited, which could have missed a possible insanity defense and evidence Rodriguez has severe post-traumatic stress disorder.

That's why Erickson vacated the death penalty and ordered a new sentencing hearing for Rodriguez, according to the opinion.

Erickson ruled on the case as a trial judge for the U.S. District Court for North Dakota.