Wadena County Sheriff's Office



Aug. 30

12:51 p.m.: A Jenny-O employee was advised that one of his trucks was hit by a tree trimmed by the County Hwy Department. The accident took place on County 100 near the entrance to Pine View Acres. Minor damage/scrapes to top of pickup bed on driver's side.

Aug. 31

9:25 a.m.: Caller reports their bank account was hacked and $30,000 was removed. An officer made contact with the party.

Sept. 1

10:34 p.m.: Caller hit a cow with his car. The car was heavily damaged. Driver was unaware of where the cow went. Cattle were located in a field nearby. The cattle owner arrived on scene with help to get the cattle back in the pasture.

Sept. 2

7:05 a.m.: Report of smoke and a fire north of Verndale. Property owner had started a burn pile on fire. He was informed of the burn ban and said he would put the fire out.

Wadena Police Department

Aug. 27

8:53 p.m.: Caller wanted to talk to an officer about how her neighbor's dog killed her mother's dog while it was in the other dog's yard. She knew her mom's dog was in the wrong but she is worried about what would happen if the neighbor's dog got loose.

Aug. 29

12:26 p.m.: Overnight someone egged, keyed and broke a windshield out on a caller's vehicle on Second Street NW.

Aug. 30

6:11 p.m.: Caller states that the neighbor across the street is trying to start a fight with him. He asked that an officer come out. Reporting party went back into his house.

Sept. 2

2 p.m.: Report of a female loitering in Walmart since 8 a.m. this morning. She allegedly stole clothing and is now wearing them.