Wadena County Sheriff's Office



Aug. 20

12:03 p.m.: A car was reported in the ditch and on fire. A woman was arrested on scene.

Aug. 21

12:09 p.m.: A man was reportedly walking around a parking lot asking people for drugs.

1:26 a.m.: Caller reported a 4-year-old with special needs walked to their residence.

4:18 a.m.: Caller said people were trying to blow up his house.

Wadena Police Department

Aug. 11

8:32 p.m.: Caller reported a 1-year-old was scratched when a neighbor's dog jumped on them. No medical attention needed. Caller was advised about putting up fencing as the child was on a property line.

Aug. 12

12:23 p.m.: Caler reported there was a person on his property screaming on a cell phone and he wanted them removed.

3:06 pm.: Caller states they called a legit softwware company to help fix a printer. They remotely got onto his computer and are asking for payment with gift cards. He was advised by his bank to contact law enforcement.

3:23 p.m.: Caller said someone was stealing scrap metal from their pile.

10:45 p.m.: A reporting party said there are loud noises "swearing and coughing going on" in the entryway of the apartments on Third Street. There was also a blanket over a door. An officer advised the parties to turn down their music and keep down the noise, which they agreed to.

Aug. 13

9:43 a.m.: Caller lost their purse at Walmart and there were transactions the next day on their credit card.

Aug. 20

4:39 p.m.: A catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle at a business on Ash Ave.

7:07 p.m.: Reports came in of the street flooded, a manhole pushed open and an officer parked at an intersection until water went down along Second Street and FIrst Street.

Aug. 21

1:17 p.m.: A man called saying he could no longer control his girlfriend. An officer stopped in to deescalate the situation and the man left while the woman waited for a ride out.

2:31 p.m.: Report of a man in a van watching people at the skate park including taking pictures.

9:29 p.m.: A report came in of an old man in the bushes yelling at people near the skate park. Same man as reported earlier in the day.

Aug. 24

2:22 p.m.: A 17-year-old male was feeling threatened by two other males in the skate park.

Aug. 25

1:59 p.m.: Caller reported items were stolen from his unlocked apartment. He had a witness and believed he had a suspect. Suspect was contacted and admitted to theft.

6:34 p.m.: A male peering in windows at The Depot was arrested for a warrant out of Clay County.

Aug. 26

10:04 a.m.: A report of a therapy dog theft was made.