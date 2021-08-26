SISSETON, S.D. — A 69-year-old Wheaton, Minnesota, man has admitted his guilt in trapping and snaring a golden eagle in Roberts County in the far northeast corner of South Dakota.

Richard Michael Grohs entered his guilty plea to the charge of unlawful taking of a golden eagle on Monday, Aug. 23, in federal court in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Grohs was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation by U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Moreno.

He also was put on three years of probation and must not trap for a period of three years.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury last Oct. 14. The trapping and snaring of the eagle occurred between April and May of 2018 in Roberts County. The bird died as a result of the incident.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.