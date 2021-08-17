Wadena County Sheriff's Office



Aug. 6

11:49 a.m.: Report of 30 cattle out on the road. Caller said they've been out every day this week.

2:36 p.m.: Caller stated someone stole their handicap sign from their vehicle. Officer took information.

4:03 p.m.: Caller stated he received a deaf automated voicemail in which he was told to stop snooping around a property. He was doing plumbing work on a home at the time.

9:07: An officer assisted another agency as they were following a reported stolen vehicle.

Aug. 7

12 a.m.: Caller reported someone was shining their car lights into their window for over an hour. Officer checked on vehicle which had its lights left on. Owner was notified about their lights.

2:37 p.m.: Caller reported a small child with a terrible cough was running down the middle of a road. An officer met with the mother and father. The father was unhappy that police were at his house again. Parents were made aware of the situation.

10:17 p.m.: A female reportedly came in, caused a scene and stole a dog from a man. She was drunk and was later arrested on multiple warrants.

Aug. 10

7:04 p.m.: Caller reports his dark green Dodge Durango was taken from his yard.