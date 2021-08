The Wadena County Sheriff's Office is looking for information that could help them as they investigate a burglary of the Lutheran Church in Nimrod.

The burglary was reported at 4:28 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7, in the city of Nimrod. There was no forced entry into the church, but there were a number of items taken from the church.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at 218-631-7600. You can remain anonymous.