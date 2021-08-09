Monday, Aug. 2
- Dylan Michael Johnson (20) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
- Paul Anthony Lorentz III (19) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and minor consumption-alcohol.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Rebecca Erin Curtis (34) of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft-shoplifting.
Friday, Aug. 6
Kami Khristine Fritz (31) of Wadena, was arrested on a Wadena County warrant. Fritz was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Aaron Gregory Niederkorn (41) of St. Paul, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.
The Wadena Police Department answered 95 calls for service this past week.