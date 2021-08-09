Dylan Michael Johnson (20) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Paul Anthony Lorentz III (19) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and minor consumption-alcohol.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Rebecca Erin Curtis (34) of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft-shoplifting.

Friday, Aug. 6

Kami Khristine Fritz (31) of Wadena, was arrested on a Wadena County warrant. Fritz was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sunday, Aug. 8

Aaron Gregory Niederkorn (41) of St. Paul, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.

The Wadena Police Department answered 95 calls for service this past week.