Wadena Police



Aug. 3

10:30 a.m.: An Air Force flag and holder was stolen from a front yard on Jefferson Street S.

1:43 p.m.: An upstairs neighbor on Bryant Ave. SW., was pouring boiling water on the floor, which was running into the basement where another tenant lives. The basement tenant is in turn, turned the power off in the whole apartment building. An officer advised the complainant to speak to her landlord.

Aug. 6

12:25 a.m.: A caller reported he was on a walk and observed slices of cheese on vehicles on Fifth St. SW. An officer observed five vehicles in the area "that were hit by slices of cheese." There was no notable damage, but notes were left for the vehicles, stating that it was documented and they can call if they have any questions.

Wadena County Sheriff's Office

July 29

7:06 p.m.: Caller stated someone put sugar in his dad's gas tank and he wanted to speak to a deputy.

July 30

8:07 p.m.: Report of kids on dirt bikes all over the road.

8:32 p.m.: Report of cattle loose on the road.

July 31

10:27 a.m.: Female driver stopped at a stop sign and put a small item into a container attached to the stop sign.. Officer found it was a geocache location with a paper list of those who had found the cache.

12:26 p.m.: Two motorcycles crashed in a ditch. One left the roadway, recovered and left. Another one following witnessed the bike leave the road.

1:54 p.m.: Family found an "item of concern" in the river.

Aug. 1

2:41 p.m.: Door kicked in at commercial building at fairgrounds.