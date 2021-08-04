RURAL RED LAKE COUNTY, Minn. – A trail camera helped tip authorities to the whereabouts of a man wanted for murder and who had eluded police for more than three weeks.

According to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Eric Reinbold, of Oklee, Minn., was apprehended early the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 4, in rural Red Lake County. Authorities were alerted of movement in front of a trail camera – most often used by landowners to detect and take photos of wild game – that had been set up in a wooded area near County Road 1, near the property of Reinbold’s parents.

Reinbold is charged with the murder of his wife, Lissette, who was found dead in a home near Oklee on July 9. Eric Reinbold has been declared the prime suspect in the case.

After the movement was detected on the trail camera, deputies with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Red Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal Service, along with agents from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, converged on the area. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office release, Reinbold was found hiding in the woods near an abandoned homestead and taken into custody shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He is being held in the Pennington County Jail in Thief River Falls.

A bail hearing has been set for Friday in Pennington County District Court in Thief River Falls. Reinbold also was being sought for violating the terms of his release from federal prison.

This is a developing story.



