RED LAKE COUNTY, Minn. — A man who is charged in the murder of his wife has been arrested after nearly a month on the run from authorities.

Eric Reinbold is charged with second-degree intentional murder in Pennington County, Minn.

He is the prime suspect in the death of his wife, Lissette Reinbold, who was found dead in a home near Oklee on July 9.

According to the Red Lake County Sheriff's Office, Reinbold was arrested without incident in a wooded rural property just north of Oklee at around 3 a.m. Wednesday , August 4.

The Red Lake County Sheriff's Office said several agencies were involved in the arrest.

Newsletter signup for email alerts

The sheriff's office said more information will be released later on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.