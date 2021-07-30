A Fergus Falls man has been arrested for assault in the first degree, malicious punishment of a child and felony child endangerment.

The Fergus Falls Police Department and Ringdahl Ambulance responded to a medical emergency in the 1100 block of Mill Street at approximately 8:52 a.m. on Thursday, July 29. They were told an 11-year-old child had fallen and hurt their head. The officers found that the serious injuries on the child were inconsistent with this story.

Investigators went to the scene, and the child was transported. The investigation found that the child was assaulted by Reggie Charles Bethel, 56, of Fergus Falls, who was living in the same home.

Bethel is being held in the Otter Tail County Jail. The investigation is on-going.