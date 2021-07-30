Interment for Bialke, 37, of Bemidji, Minnesota, will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji, according to his obituary. A wake will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1.

Bialke was shot Tuesday, July 27, when responding to a call in Red Lake, Minnesota, regarding a suicidal male with children possibly present. He was taken to Red Lake Hospital where he died.

Bialke was a six-year veteran with the Red Lake Police Department and leaves behind a wife and four children.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered that all U.S. and Minnesota flags be flown at half-staff until sunset Monday, in honor of Bialke.

David Brian Donnell Jr., 28, is charged with one count for the "unlawful killing" of Bialke, and four additional counts for assaulting the other responding Red Lake officers with a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Donnell had an active tribal warrant. When officers approached, Donnell went inside his house. Officers talked with Donnell through a window, but he refused to come out. Because of the warrant, the officers decided to attempt to breach the house and take him into custody.

After Bialke kicked the front door to get in, gunfire erupted from inside the house, according to the criminal complaint. Bialke was struck by gunfire through the door and shots continued. One of the officers returned fire before the five retreated.

Red Lake Police then received a call from an individual who lives west of Donnell's residence. The individual informed police that Donnell had arrived at their residence and they had taken away his firearm. Red Lake officers arrived and took Donnell into custody. While being taken into custody, Donnell said he "was sorry."

While being interviewed at the Red Lake Police Station, after receiving his Miranda rights, Donnell admitted to shooting at officers. Donnell also said he knew he had an outstanding warrant and did not want to be arrested.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the Red Lake Tribal Council as a memorial fund in honor of Bialke's four children. More than $10,000 had been raised as of Friday afternoon.

The FBI and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting the Red Lake Police Department in the investigation.