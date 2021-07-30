DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — An Arizona man was found guilty Friday, July 23, by a Becker County jury of a sexual assault at WE Fest in 2009.

Nick Robert Lemon, 35, of Apache Junction, Arizona, was charged with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2009 in Becker County District Court.

According to court records, on Aug. 6, 2009, a Becker County sheriff’s investigator went to Eagle Campground at WE Fest, an annual country music festival, to interview a woman who had been sexually assaulted there.

The victim said she and a friend were walking back from the concert area, where they had just met two guys. She didn’t know either of them previously or know their names. She said her friend was kissing with one of them and the other male was flirting with her.

The victim said suddenly the other man pulled her by the wrist between some cars. The man, identified as Lemon, told the victim to perform oral sex on him and the victim refused.

She said the man then held her hands behind her back, pulled her pants down, and had sex with her. The victim noted that he had ejaculated on her right leg. She had not had sex with anybody in the preceding 72 hours.

A sexual assault nurse examiner collected a sexual assault kit from the victim, which was forwarded to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis.

On Jan. 10, 2018, the report came back from the BCA, indicating that the swabs taken from the victim matched the DNA profile of Lemon obtained from a periodic search of the DNA Index System.

Because Lemon’s whereabouts were unknown, a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest on April 30, 2019, by District Judge Joe Evans. Once he was found , a search warrant was obtained for a new DNA test, which resulted in the charge being filed and Lemon being arrested and transported to Detroit Lakes to face trial.

Lemon has been released on bond pending sentencing, which is set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 21.