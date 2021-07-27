MOORHEAD — A man suspected of killing a person in western North Dakota is in police custody after being found in Moorhead.

Oscar Junior Andujar Ortiz, 25, was wanted by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation in connection with a fatal shooting in rural Killdeer, North Dakota, on Sunday, July 25.

In a Facebook post, police said Ortiz was found at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, under a stairwell of a building in the 500 block of 32th Avenue South in Moorhead.

Investigators found a handgun near where Ortiz was located, according to police.

Ortiz is being held in the Clay County Jail until he can be extradited back to North Dakota.