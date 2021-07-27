REDBY, Minn. — A Red Lake Nation police officer was shot and killed Tuesday morning, July 27, while responding to a call in Redby, Minn.

According to a social media announcement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Minneapolis office, Red Lake Nation officers were responding to a call at a residence when a subject fired a weapon, killing the officer. The subject is now in custody and an investigation is underway.

Just before 10 a.m., the Red Lake Tribal Council announced on Facebook that the officer had died. Following the death, Red Lake Chairman Darrell Seki Sr. directed all tribal organizations and businesses to lower their flags to half staff for the remainder of this week.

Additionally, Seki ordered all nonessential tribal programs to be closed for the remainder of Tuesday.

In the Facebook announcement, the Tribal Council stated that its sending "sincere condolences to family and friends" and is asking for "prayers and strength to the Red Lake Nation during this difficult time."

On its Facebook page, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office stated, "we are deeply saddened and keeping the Red Lake Nation in our thoughts as they suffered a law enforcement line of duty death today."

The Bemidji Police Department also took to Facebook and stated, "our thoughts and prayers are with the Red Lake Police Department and all those in the Red Lake Nation. It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of one of their officers in the line of duty today. We send our deepest condolences."

The name of the officer and details surrounding the incident have not been released by officials at this time.