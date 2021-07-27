The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, along with several other law enforcement agencies, responded to an incident on the Enbridge Line 3 project in northern Wadena County at approximately 4 a.m. Deputies on scene were alerted by construction workers of several individuals attempting to breach the fencing around the construction site. By the time the deputies got to the individuals, several had already climbed over the fence and made their way into the construction area, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office new release.

Four of the individuals were able to lock themselves to equipment on site, while a fifth was apprehended and arrested by deputies on scene. Several others fled the scene from deputies into the nearby wooded area. A specially trained extrication team was called to the scene and removed all individuals from the equipment. The five individuals taken into custody were identified as:

Randy Navarrete, 31, of Magna, Utah,

Caleb Django Schwartz, 23, of Tarrytown, N.Y.,

Joel David Atkinson, 31, of Albany, Ohio,

Claire Elena Pryor, 21, of Ashland, Ore.,

Sarah Isabel Contreras, 24, of Berkeley, Calif.

All individuals were charged by the Wadena County Attorney’s Office on Monday, July 26. The four who secured themselves to equipment were charged with felony theft, gross misdemeanor trespass, misdemeanor unlawful assembly, and misdemeanor obstructing legal process.

Schwartz was charged with gross misdemeanor trespass and misdemeanor unlawful assembly. All individuals were seen in Wadena District Court Monday morning where conditions and bail/bond were set. Those charged with felonies received conditions and were ordered to post $1,000 bail/bond by the court prior to release. Schwartz received conditions and was ordered to pay $500 bail/bond by the court prior to release. All had their bail/bond amounts posted and were released from custody.

The incident was resolved without injuries to the arrestees or law enforcement, according to the release.

Other activity

Following the arrest of 12 individuals at an Enbridge Line 3 right of way site in northern Wadena County, July 19-20, a group of about 15 attendees waited outside the Wadena County Jail for the release of those arrested.

As the first of six women released, Kristin Lynne Razowsky and Patricia Jean Weber said the charges of trespassing are inaccurate. The individuals were arrested for gross misdemeanor trespass. Six of the individuals were chained together at the right of way site, including Weber. Several of those arrested, including Honor the Earth Executive director Winona LaDuke, had their first court hearing concerning the charges Wednesday morning. LaDuke was transferred to Aitkin County Jail and released on July 22, according to Honor the Earth.

"We were there as guests of 1855 treaty people ... and we were sitting there having a nice conversation about the pipeline and why it's wrong and why it needs to be stopped and the police said nothing about dispersing, they just all of a sudden said, 'You're under arrest,'" Patricia Jean Weber said of the July 19 arrest.

A group of four individuals also stood across from the courthouse after sharing concerns about how one of their friends was treated by the attendees outside the courthouse. The group also gave a letter to attendees.

Attendee Dhanya Olsen said the water protectors at the Line 3 sites are peaceful and prayerful people who will not be swatted away like gnats.

The women released were welcomed with sage, flowers, a card and coffee.

Conditions of release

A group of five protesters arrested Tuesday, July 20, had their first hearing Thursday, July 22, in Wadena County District Court. Each of those that secured themselves to a drilling rig operating near the Shell River were released on conditions that they would not go on the exclusion areas of Enbridge Line 3 property or make contact with Enbridge employees on the properties currently involved in the replacement project. The "water protectors" as the protestors are referred to were represented by St. Paul Attorney Theresa Paulson. Upon hearing conditions that the defendants were not to communicate with Enbridge, she argued that the protestors rights to stand up to environmental concerns or things they are morally opposed to should not be infringed upon. She noted that Enbridge is the point of contact for people to bring their concerns to. Judge Doug Clark said the defendants may contact Enbridge staff by written form, but they were not to return to the Enbridge pipeline project.

Assistant Wadena County Attorney Adam Licari shared that those involved came to the site prepared to trespass, bringing along tools to gain access; all were told to leave and refused; and all created a public safety risk as a large number of law enforcement were tending to the trespass and theft issues, leaving other portions of the county vulnerable, and without emergency personnel. In addition to trespass charges, some involved were charged with theft and obstruction of the legal process.

All were to return for a Rule 8 hearing set for July 30. The purpose of this hearing is to again advise defendants of their rights, to allow defendants to plead guilty, or if the defendants do not plead guilty, to request or waive an omnibus hearing under Rule 11.