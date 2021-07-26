Joshua William Butcher (26) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Adria Krystal Ellsworth (34) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Wednesday, July 21

Justin Daneil Seiser (31) of Wadena, was arrested on a Wadena County warrant. Seiser was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Thursday, July 22

Kayla Marie Erickson (36) of Staples, was issued a citation for theft-shoplifting.

Friday, July 23

Matthew Paul Dehncke (30) of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft-shoplifting.

Randy Rios Garza (33) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Garza was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Saturday, July 24

Adam Robert Schumacher (36) of Annandale, was stopped and arrested on a Washington County warrant. Schumacher was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sunday, July 25

Kierstin Marie Knudson (24) of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft-shoplifting.

Gabriella Marie Johnson (24) of Wadena, was issued a citation for trespassing.

The Wadena Police Department answered 98 calls for service this past week.