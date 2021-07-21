Charges have been brought against two males involved in the burglary of Erica’s House of Wellness in Wadena. The stolen items remain at large.

Adam J. Matykiewicz, age 19, of New York Mills, is charged with felony first degree damage to property, felony third degree burglary and felony second degree burglary, using a BB gun to break a window and enter Erica’s House of Wellness at 222 Ash Ave. NE, in Wadena. A 14-year-old juvenile male received similar charges of burglary and damage to property.

The charge accuses the males of entering the CBD shop off Highway 10 around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, through a window broken by a BB gun shot. Video surveillance footage allegedly shows them entering the business and emptying out product from the store into large laundry bags. Matykiewicz wore no face covering, while the other suspect did wear one. Store owners recognized Matykiewicz from a visit earlier that day.

Matykiewicz was later stopped by a New York Mills Police Officer in New York Mills driving a vehicle that matched the description of the one seen at the burglary by a witness. He admitted to officers that he was involved in the burglary with the other suspect. The criminal complaint said they drove from the scene to Detroit Lakes where they changed their clothes and then placed the clothes into a garbage can. The clothes were located by Detroit Lakes police officers where he said they would be

The 14-year-old suspect, from Detroit Lakes, was later located and charged, according to Chief of Police Naomi Plautz. While a search warrant was executed, none of the items were found with the juvenile. The stolen items, which totaled over $12,000 in value, have not been found yet. Damage to the store totaled less than $1,000 and included the broken window.

Matykiewicz is scheduled to have an omnibus hearing Aug. 2 in Wadena County District Court concerning the charges.