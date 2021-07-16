GRAND FORKS — Police are searching a broader area for Eric Reinbold, the 44-year old Oklee, Minn., man who is the primary suspect in the death of his wife , Lissette Reinbold.

Sheriff Ray Kuznia told reporters on Friday afternoon, July 16, that they are searching Red Lake County and Pennington County in northern Minnesota for Reinbold, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds and, they believe, still traveling on foot.

"We have not received information that he has gained transportation otherwise," Kuznia said at a news conference. "However, we still are broadening our search from where the actual act had happened."

Kuznia urged residents to call police at 218-681-6161 or 1-877-WANTED if they notice “anything out of place,” such as missing water or food, someone walking in a strange area like a swamp or woods, notice a boat or car is missing, or see Reinbold on a game camera.

“Those type of things need to be reported immediately,” Kuznia said.

Police don’t know if Reinbold is armed, he added, but he could nonetheless be dangerous if approached.

“He knows that he’s in trouble,” Kuznia said, urging residents not to approach Reinbold themselves. “We don’t want anyone trying to do it on their own. We want to have the tip called into us. We’ll arrest. If you try to do it on your own, it could be dangerous."

Reinbold is also being pursued for allegedly violating the terms of his release from a federal prison. Law enforcement is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Lissette Reinbold died of homicidal violence. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are leading the investigation of her death.

In addition to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, there are a number of law enforcement agencies involved with the search for Reinbold including:

Becker County Sheriff’s Office

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

FBI

Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office

Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Enforcement

Minnesota State Patrol

Mississippi Headwaters Task Force

Pine-To-Prairie Task Force

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Red Lake County Sheriff’s Office

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office

Thief River Falls Police Department

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Marshals Service

Kuznia said the U.S. Marshals Service is committed to getting Reinbold in custody. He added that while some of the resources that have been dedicated to this search may dwindle a little bit, law enforcement will continue to look for Reinbold until he is found.

"I can guarantee you, we're going to continue to look until he's found," he said. "We're not giving up."