GRAND FORKS — The Minnesota Criminal Bureau of Apprehension has released a description for Eric Reinbold, the Oklee, Minn., man who is a suspect in the death of his wife, Lissette Reinbold.

Reinbold, 44, is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds, has sandy brown hair and is balding , according to a post on the Bureau’s Facebook page. Investigators believe Reinbold fled on foot, but may have obtained a vehicle.

Lissette Reinbold, 34, was killed July 9, near Oklee, Minn., and the U.S. Marshals and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are seeking Reinbold in connection with the homicide.

Investigators from more than a dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are searching for Reinbold, the Minnesota Criminal Bureau of Apprehension said. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau are leading the investigation.

Reinbold should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 218-681-6161 or the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED.

Residents who live in Pennington County and those surrounding should check their properties for signs that anyone has been on them, in their outbuildings or have missing vehicles.

Reinbold is also being sought for violating the terms of his release from federal prison. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest.