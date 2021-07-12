MINNEAPOLIS — Eric Reinbold is being sought by U.S. marshals and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office as the primary suspect in the death of Lissette Reinbold, his wife, in rural Pennington County on Friday, July 9.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Reinbold’s apprehension.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 218-681-6161, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED, or use the USMS Tips app.