A 36-year-old Wilkin County man faces multiple criminal charges after authorities say he was on meth when he fled police, slammed a stolen car into another vehicle and injured three people in Fergus Falls.

Devin Michael Knox of Campbell was charged Thursday, July 8, in Otter Tail County District Court with six counts of criminal vehicular operation, four of which are felonies. The charges stem from a Tuesday crash at Pebble Lake Road and State Highway 210 in south Fergus Falls, court documents said.

Police were called at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday to 313 S. Cascade St. in downtown Fergus Falls for a report of a vehicle with tinted windows that was stolen from Fargo, according to a criminal complaint. Police boxed in the parked car, pulled out their guns and yelled at the vehicle’s occupants to get out, the complaint said.

The vehicle drove over the curb and fled from officers, but police did not pursue the vehicle because of the crime and time of day, the complaint said.

Less than 15 minutes later, police responded to the crash about a mile south of where they tried to stop the fleeing vehicle. Knox was identified as the driver, and two passengers, Joshua Fettig, 28, of Bismarck, N.D., and Sage Perhrson-Alley, 24, of Fergus Falls, were arrested on unrelated warrants, the complaint said.

Witnesses told police that Knox ran a red light and hit a white pickup at 60 to 70 mph, the complaint said.

Fettig and Pehrson-Alley suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the pickup, Eric Pierskalla, 61, of Champlin, had significant internal injuries, the complaint said.

Knox denied stealing the car and claimed he got it from a person he knew, according to the complaint. Court documents allege he had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash.