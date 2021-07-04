OLIVIA, Minn. — A person was fatally shot during an altercation with an on-duty Olivia police officer early Sunday morning, July 4, on the 800 block of East Lincoln Avenue, according to a news release from City Administrator Dan Coughlin.

The names of those involved have not been released yet.

The release states the person who was killed was armed, though it does not say with what, and that the person confronted the police officer in an alley around 2:20 a.m.

The person who was shot was taken to Olivia Hospital & Clinic following the shooting, where they were pronounced dead.

According to Coughlin, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrived in Olivia early Sunday morning and is in charge of the investigation.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the BCA's investigation.

Olivia is located about 94 miles west of Minneapolis.