Gabrielle Nicole Pruitt (21) of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft-shoplifting.

Wednesday, June 23

Brianna Jo Ebertz (19) of Lakota, ND, was stopped and issued a citation for possessing a small amount of marijuana.

Wednesday, June 23

Travis Daniel Petro (30) of Wadena, was issued a citation for fifth degree assault.

Maria Alexis Ashman (21) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Kevin Paul Busko (46) of Wadena, was stopped and arrested on multiple warrants out of Otter Tail County. Busko was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Myria Marie Ashman (25) of Wadena, was arrested for violating her conditions of release. Ashman was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Cody Michael Bauer (23) of Albert Lee, was arrested on a Cass County warrant. Bauer was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Saturday, June 26

Justin Lee Hall (37) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

The Wadena Police Department answered 114 calls for service this past week.