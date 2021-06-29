Tuesday, June 22
Gabrielle Nicole Pruitt (21) of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft-shoplifting.
Wednesday, June 23
Brianna Jo Ebertz (19) of Lakota, ND, was stopped and issued a citation for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
- Travis Daniel Petro (30) of Wadena, was issued a citation for fifth degree assault.
- Maria Alexis Ashman (21) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
- Kevin Paul Busko (46) of Wadena, was stopped and arrested on multiple warrants out of Otter Tail County. Busko was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
- Myria Marie Ashman (25) of Wadena, was arrested for violating her conditions of release. Ashman was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
- Cody Michael Bauer (23) of Albert Lee, was arrested on a Cass County warrant. Bauer was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Saturday, June 26
Justin Lee Hall (37) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
The Wadena Police Department answered 114 calls for service this past week.