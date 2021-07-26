Wadena Police



July 16

1:57 p.m.- Caller reported someone stole some items from his garage sale over night. Items had been left in the driveway on Jefferson Street. The person was captured on camera on the property on a bike.

1:59 p.m.- Caller reports someone stole her child's bike. Case is under investigation.

2:31 p.m.- Reporting party stated they traded TVs with another individual and the new TV does not work. She wanted her old TV back. It was explained that the trade was not illegal, rather immoral. She would have to deal with the issue without law enforcement assistance.

6:28 p.m. - Caller reports they were hit by a car on their bike while riding near the Sunnybrook campgrounds. A female driver drove away in a brown or maroon Chevy Impala. Party did not need to go to a hospital.

July 18

4:48 a.m. - Report of a bear roaming around on Ash Ave. NW.

11:31 p.m.- Report of a bear roaming near the Wesley Hospital.

July 19

Caller said she found a child by himself near Hwy 10 and County Road 4. No parents were around. She remained with the child near the scene.

July 21

5:22 p.m.- A woman was driving a dirt bike in the bike/skate park with a 3-4 year-old on the bike. She was advised that the child needs a helmet and that the dirt bike cannot operate in the city park or roadway.

July 22

8:47 p.m.- A male party was growling at officers off Hwy 10. THey requested an ambulance for an evaluation.

July 23

A bear was noticed in a backyard Monday, July 19 on the caller's trail camera on Second Street SE.