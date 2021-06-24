A Canadian man has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Minnesota to possessing a firearm as an alien illegally or unlawfully in the United States.

According to court documents, on Jan. 10, 2021, Dayne Adrian Sitladeen, 29, and his co-defendant were stopped by a Minnesota State Patrol Trooper near Fergus Falls.

The defendants were traveling between 95-100 miles per hour in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Texas license plates. When the trooper approached the vehicle, Muzamil Aden Addow, the driver, provided an Ontario, Canada driver’s license with a false name.

According to court documents, after detecting the odor of marijuana in the vehicle and receiving suspicious and inconsistent statements from Sitladeen, the vehicle was searched. Law enforcement officers recovered a total of 67 firearms and numerous pistol magazines, including 15 high capacity pistol magazines, from four bags in the truck — one pistol magazine was partially loaded with live ammunition rounds.

Officers later discovered a provisional federal arrest warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service for Sitladeen, which was based on a 2019 Canadian arrest warrant for first degree homicide, fentanyl distribution, and possession of proceeds of crime.

“Whether it’s dozens of illegal guns in greater Minnesota or a straw purchasing ring operating in the Twin Cities, federal law enforcement is committed to reducing violent crime and stemming the flow of illegal firearms in our communities,” Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk said in a news release.

The case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Minnesota State Patrol, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Samantha Bates.



