Michelle Ashley Wise (36) of Brainerd, was arrested on a Crow Wing County warrant. Wise was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Tuesday, June 8

Cody Michael Bauer (23) of Albert Lea, was arrested for fleeing an officer on foot and Wadena County warrants. Bauer was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Thursday, June 10

Chad Anthony Dickey (64) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Dickey was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Friday, June 11

Chery Bonnie Chase-Cooper (61) of Wadena, was arrested for violating a harassment restraining order. Chase-Cooper was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Saturday, June 12

Randy Lee Oothoudt (50) of Wadena, was arrested for obstructing legal process, fourth degree DWI, third degree drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Oothoudt was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sunday, June 13

Ronnie Curtis Snyder (60) of Wadena, was arrested for fourth degree assault against a police officer, obstructing legal process, disorderly conduct, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Snyder was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 89 calls for service this past week.